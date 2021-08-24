VMFA-121 Trains at Misawa Air Base

MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 24, 2021) – Marines, assigned to the "Green Knights" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron VMFA-121, prepare an F-35B Lightning II to be cleaned at Misawa Air Base. The F-35B Lightning II is specifically designed to operate from amphibious ships where VMFA-121 has been supporting the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit on rotational deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

