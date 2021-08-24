Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-121 Trains at Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 5]

    VMFA-121 Trains at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 24, 2021) – Marines, assigned to the "Green Knights" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron VMFA-121, prepare an F-35B Lightning II to be cleaned at Misawa Air Base. The F-35B Lightning II is specifically designed to operate from amphibious ships where VMFA-121 has been supporting the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit on rotational deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 23:28
    Photo ID: 6802678
    VIRIN: 210824-N-GR586-1033
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    F-35B Lightning II

    F-35B
    NAF Misawa
    Green Knights
    VMFA-121

