MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 24, 2021) – Marines, assigned to the "Green Knights" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron VMFA-121, prepare an F-35B Lightning II to be cleaned at Misawa Air Base. The F-35B Lightning II is specifically designed to operate from amphibious ships where VMFA-121 has been supporting the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit on rotational deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 23:28
|Photo ID:
|6802678
|VIRIN:
|210824-N-GR586-1033
|Resolution:
|3828x2548
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, VMFA-121 Trains at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
