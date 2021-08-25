USS Charlotte (SSN 766) Welcomes New Commanding Officer

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 25, 2021) - Cmdr. Chris Hedrick, from Glendale, California, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Charlotte (SSN 766), Aug. 25. Cmdr. Tony Stranges, from Silver Spring, Maryland, relieved Hedrick as Charlotte's commanding officer during the ceremony held in the Submarine Squadron 7 conference room. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)
