    USS Charlotte (SSN 766) Welcomes New Commanding Officer [Image 2 of 3]

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 25, 2021) - Capt. Mike Majewski, commander, Submarine Squadron 7, delivers remarks as the guest speaker during a change of command ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Charlotte (SSN 766), Aug. 25. Cmdr. Tony Stranges, from Silver Spring, Maryland, relieved Cmdr. Chris Hedrick, from Glendale, California, as Charlotte's commanding officer during the ceremony held in the Submarine Squadron 7 conference room. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 20:44
    Photo ID: 6802551
    VIRIN: 210825-N-UD469-1022
    Resolution: 4857x3238
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Hometown: GLENDALE, CA, US
    Hometown: SILVER SPRING, MD, US
    This work, USS Charlotte (SSN 766) Welcomes New Commanding Officer [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    charlotte
    submarine
    change of command
    SSN 766
    submarine squadron 7

