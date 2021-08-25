JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 25, 2021) - Capt. Mike Majewski, commander, Submarine Squadron 7, delivers remarks as the guest speaker during a change of command ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Charlotte (SSN 766), Aug. 25. Cmdr. Tony Stranges, from Silver Spring, Maryland, relieved Cmdr. Chris Hedrick, from Glendale, California, as Charlotte's commanding officer during the ceremony held in the Submarine Squadron 7 conference room. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 20:44 Photo ID: 6802551 VIRIN: 210825-N-UD469-1022 Resolution: 4857x3238 Size: 1.54 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Hometown: GLENDALE, CA, US Hometown: SILVER SPRING, MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Charlotte (SSN 766) Welcomes New Commanding Officer [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.