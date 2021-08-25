210825-N-MT581-1029



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 25, 2021) Seaman Bayron Estrada, left, from Waldorf, Md., and Seaman Dillon Shedrick, from Oklahoma City, both assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), man the helm during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Aug. 25. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 20:24 Photo ID: 6802534 VIRIN: 210825-N-MT581-1029 Resolution: 2570x1460 Size: 386.94 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Hometown: WALDORF, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Pilot House [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.