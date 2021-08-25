210825-N-MT581-1007



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 25, 2021) Quartermaster Seaman Samuel Denney, from Blountsville, Ala., assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), makes an entry in the deck log during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Aug. 25. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 20:24 Photo ID: 6802533 VIRIN: 210825-N-MT581-1007 Resolution: 3295x2054 Size: 472.17 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: BLOUNTSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Pilot House [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.