The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 15:51 Photo ID: 6802167 VIRIN: 210824-F-SX156-1157 Resolution: 5020x4016 Size: 2.98 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.