    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 8 of 8]

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.24.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Afghan evacuees stand in line outside the passenger terminal to get on buses at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 24, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    evacuees
    Afghanistan
    Kuwait
    386th AEW
    Ali Al Salem
    Afghanevacuation

