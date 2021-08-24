Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

Afghan evacuees stand in line outside the passenger terminal to get on buses at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 24, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

