Combined Fast-rope Training

A U.S. Naval Special Warfare operator holds a rope for a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailor as part of MALABAR 2021. MALABAR 2021 is an example of the enduring partnership between Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amara Timberlake).

