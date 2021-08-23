Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Fast-rope Training [Image 2 of 3]

    Combined Fast-rope Training

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Ensign Amara Timberlake 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    A U.S. Naval Special Warfare operator holds a rope for a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailor as part of MALABAR 2021. MALABAR 2021 is an example of the enduring partnership between Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amara Timberlake).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 14:48
    Photo ID: 6802083
    VIRIN: 210823-N-TM112-1106
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 847.65 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    SEALs
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    INDOPACOM
    fleet integration
    MALABAR 2021

