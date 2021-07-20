CBIRF Marines and Sailors conduct Helo Training

United States Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) conduct Helo training aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Md., on July 20, 2021. CBIRF conducts Helo operations periodically to give personnel the experience in order for response teams to deploy via UH-60 Blackhawks in the event that CBIRF is called to respond and vehicle accessibility is limited.

