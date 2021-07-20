Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF Marines and Sailors conduct Helo Training

    CBIRF Marines and Sailors conduct Helo Training

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    United States Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) conduct Helo training aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Md., on July 20, 2021. CBIRF conducts Helo operations periodically to give personnel the experience in order for response teams to deploy via UH-60 Blackhawks in the event that CBIRF is called to respond and vehicle accessibility is limited.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 14:41
    Photo ID: 6802079
    VIRIN: 210720-M-BG123-287
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 835.55 KB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    This work, CBIRF Marines and Sailors conduct Helo Training, by LCpl Blakely Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Helo
    Sailors
    Marines
    CBIRF

