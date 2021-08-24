A Soldier from the 258th Movement Control Team, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade engages targets in a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear environment during digital mounted gunnery at the Close Combat Tactical Trainer Aug. 24th on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The CCTT allows Soldiers to familiarize with a variety of weapon systems under multiple conditions utilizing modern simulations systems increasing lethality and safety for live-fire training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 10:21 Photo ID: 6801582 VIRIN: 210824-A-BS718-215 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.53 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Providers conduct digital gunnery [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.