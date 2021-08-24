Providers conduct digital gunnery

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    A Soldier from the 258th Movement Control Team, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade grades digital mounted gunnery at the Close Combat Tactical Trainer Aug. 24th on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The CCTT allows Soldiers to familiarize with a variety of weapon systems under multiple conditions utilizing modern simulations systems increasing lethality and safety for live-fire training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

