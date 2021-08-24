A Soldier from the 258th Movement Control Team, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade grades digital mounted gunnery at the Close Combat Tactical Trainer Aug. 24th on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The CCTT allows Soldiers to familiarize with a variety of weapon systems under multiple conditions utilizing modern simulations systems increasing lethality and safety for live-fire training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 10:21 Photo ID: 6801581 VIRIN: 210824-A-BS718-158 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 6.64 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Providers conduct digital gunnery [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.