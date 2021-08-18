YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 18, 2021) — From left to right, Cmdr. Brian Snyder, Navy Munitions Command Pacific’s East Asia Division Unit Yokosuka’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Jared Jasinski, with Commander, Navy Region Japan, Army Col. Gary Bonham the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan Engineer District’s commanding officer, Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), and Cmdr. Benjamin Waite, CFAY’s public works officer, participate in a ground-breaking ceremony for the new combat loading wharf which will be constructed at CFAY’s Urago Munitions Depot. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 00:46 Photo ID: 6801128 VIRIN: 210818-N-JT445-1041 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.14 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY, CNRJ, Army Corps of Engineers break ground on new wharf at Urago Munitions Depot [Image 5 of 5], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.