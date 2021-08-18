Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY, CNRJ, Army Corps of Engineers break ground on new wharf at Urago Munitions Depot [Image 1 of 5]

    CFAY, CNRJ, Army Corps of Engineers break ground on new wharf at Urago Munitions Depot

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 18, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), inspects an engineering schematic with Cmdr. Brian Snyder, Navy Munitions Command Pacific’s East Asia Division Unit Yokosuka’s commanding officer, prior to a ground-breaking ceremony for the new combat loading wharf which will be constructed at CFAY’s Urago Munitions Depot. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY, CNRJ, Army Corps of Engineers break ground on new wharf at Urago Munitions Depot [Image 5 of 5], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers
    CFAY
    NMC
    CNRJ
    Urago

