CFAY, CNRJ, Army Corps of Engineers break ground on new wharf at Urago Munitions Depot

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 18, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), inspects an engineering schematic with Cmdr. Brian Snyder, Navy Munitions Command Pacific’s East Asia Division Unit Yokosuka’s commanding officer, prior to a ground-breaking ceremony for the new combat loading wharf which will be constructed at CFAY’s Urago Munitions Depot. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

