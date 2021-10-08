POLARIS POINT, Guam (August 10, 2021) Torpedoman's Mate1st Class Deciderio Ugalde, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), secures an inert missile during a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) recertification, Aug. 12. Land is completing the TLAM recertification in order to assume duties as the lead maintenance activity in Guam, where the ship will have the capability to load and reload weapons onto submarines and surface combatants while forward-deployed. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 20:15 Photo ID: 6800991 VIRIN: 210810-N-VO134-1061 Resolution: 1430x1009 Size: 316.77 KB Location: POLARIS POINT, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Land Completes TLAM Recertification [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.