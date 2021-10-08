POLARIS POINT, Guam (August 10, 2021) Torpedoman's Mate1st Class Deciderio Ugalde, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), secures an inert missile during a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) recertification, Aug. 12. Land is completing the TLAM recertification in order to assume duties as the lead maintenance activity in Guam, where the ship will have the capability to load and reload weapons onto submarines and surface combatants while forward-deployed. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 20:15
|Location:
|POLARIS POINT, GU
Land Completes TLAM Recertification
