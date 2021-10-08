Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Land Completes TLAM Recertification [Image 1 of 2]

    Land Completes TLAM Recertification

    POLARIS POINT, GUAM

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Naomi Johnson 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (August 10, 2021) Torpedoman's Mate1st Class Deciderio Ugalde, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), secures an inert missile during a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) recertification, Aug. 12. Land is completing the TLAM recertification in order to assume duties as the lead maintenance activity in Guam, where the ship will have the capability to load and reload weapons onto submarines and surface combatants while forward-deployed. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 20:15
    Photo ID: 6800991
    VIRIN: 210810-N-VO134-1061
    Resolution: 1430x1009
    Size: 316.77 KB
    Location: POLARIS POINT, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Land Completes TLAM Recertification [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TLAM
    Tomahawk Missile
    ESL
    Emory S. Land

