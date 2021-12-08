Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Land Completes TLAM Recertification [Image 2 of 2]

    Land Completes TLAM Recertification

    POLARIS POINT, GUAM

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Kinney 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (August 12, 2021) Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Michael Cloran, left, and Torpedoman’s Mate 2nd Class Darnell Bennett, both assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), simulate cleaning a fuel spill during a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) recertification, Aug. 12. Land is completing the TLAM recertification in order to assume duties as the lead maintenance activity in Guam, where the ship will have the capability to load and reload weapons onto submarines and surface combatants while forward-deployed. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 20:15
    Photo ID: 6800992
    VIRIN: 210812-N-XP344-1020
    Resolution: 1430x989
    Size: 390.05 KB
    Location: POLARIS POINT, GU 
    Recertification
    ESL
    Tomahawk Missile: Emory S. Land

