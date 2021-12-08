Land Completes TLAM Recertification

POLARIS POINT, Guam (August 12, 2021) Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Michael Cloran, left, and Torpedoman’s Mate 2nd Class Darnell Bennett, both assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), simulate cleaning a fuel spill during a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) recertification, Aug. 12. Land is completing the TLAM recertification in order to assume duties as the lead maintenance activity in Guam, where the ship will have the capability to load and reload weapons onto submarines and surface combatants while forward-deployed. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

