PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2021) A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), climbs a caving ladder during sustainment training aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug. 15. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 20:08
|Photo ID:
|6800974
|VIRIN:
|210815-M-VW477-1073
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.28 MB
|Location:
|USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 11th MEU ADRD Marines conduct caving ladder sustainment training aboard USS Peal Harbor [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
