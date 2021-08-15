PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2021) A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), climbs a caving ladder during sustainment training aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug. 15. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 20:08 Photo ID: 6800974 VIRIN: 210815-M-VW477-1073 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.28 MB Location: USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 12 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU ADRD Marines conduct caving ladder sustainment training aboard USS Peal Harbor [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.