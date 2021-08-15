Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU ADRD Marines conduct caving ladder sustainment training aboard USS Peal Harbor [Image 6 of 8]

    11th MEU ADRD Marines conduct caving ladder sustainment training aboard USS Peal Harbor

    USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2021) U.S. Marines with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), climb a caving ladder from a rigid inflatable boat to amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) during sustainment training, Aug. 15. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Recon
    11th MEU
    USS Pearl Harbor
    Caving Ladder
    PrideOfThePacific
    ADRD

