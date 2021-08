Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration

Members of the 227th Air Support Operations Squadron, from the 177th Fighter Wing, and a New Jersey Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew perform a demonstration of Special Patrol Insertion and Exfiltration (SPIES) and Fast Rope Infiltration and Extraction (FRIES) Aug. 18, 2021, over the Atlantic Ocean by Atlantic City, N.J. The SPIES and FRIES demonstration was one of many acts performed at the 2021 Atlantic City Air Show, "A Salute to Those Who Serve". (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)

