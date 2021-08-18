Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration [Image 10 of 12]

    Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hires 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    Members of the 177th Fighter Wing's 227th Air Support Operations Squadron and a New Jersey Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew, from the 1-150 Assault Helicopter Battalion, perform a demonstration of Special Patrol Insertion and Exfiltration (SPIES) and Fast Rope Infiltration and Extraction (FRIES) Aug. 18, 2021, over Atlantic City, N.J. The SPIES and FRIES demonstration was one of many acts performed at the 2021 Atlantic City Air Show, "A Salute to Those Who Serve". (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 18:21
    Photo ID: 6800829
    VIRIN: 210818-Z-NR739-1251
    Resolution: 4474x2987
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration
    Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration
    Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration
    Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration
    Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration
    Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration
    Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration
    Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration
    Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration
    Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration
    Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration
    Atlantic City Airshow SPIES and FRIES Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Air Force
    177th Fighter Wing
    NJANG
    2021 AC Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT