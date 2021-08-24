Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Airlines aides Afghan evacuation [Image 2 of 3]

    Delta Airlines aides Afghan evacuation

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Evacuees enter a Delta A350 767 commercial aircraft during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. This is the first Delta Airlines flight during Operation Allies Refuge meant to transport evacuees from Ramstein to more permanent resettlement locations. Team Ramstein is providing safe, temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Evacuees receive support, such as temporary lodging, food and water and access to medical care as well as religious care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 16:02
    Photo ID: 6800594
    VIRIN: 210824-F-VQ832-1004
    Resolution: 4974x3129
    Size: 931.52 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Airlines aides Afghan evacuation [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

