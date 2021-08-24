Evacuees enter a Delta A350 767 commercial aircraft during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. This is the first Delta Airlines flight during Operation Allies Refuge meant to transport evacuees from Ramstein to more permanent resettlement locations. Team Ramstein is providing safe, temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Evacuees receive support, such as temporary lodging, food and water and access to medical care as well as religious care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 16:02 Photo ID: 6800594 VIRIN: 210824-F-VQ832-1004 Resolution: 4974x3129 Size: 931.52 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Airlines aides Afghan evacuation [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.