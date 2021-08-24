A Delta A350 767 commercial aircraft prepares for take offduring Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. Delta Airlines is transporting evacuees from Ramstein to more permanent resettlement locations as part of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet. Team Ramstein is providing safe, temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Evacuees receive support such as temporary lodging, food and water, and access to medical care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for transportation to their final locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 16:02 Photo ID: 6800589 VIRIN: 210824-F-VQ832-1018 Resolution: 4974x3129 Size: 1.26 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Airlines aides Afghan evacuation [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.