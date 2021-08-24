210824-N-ZW825-0115 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 24, 2021) Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 02-22 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, receive instruction prior to starting a third-class swim qualification in the combat training pool, Aug. 24. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 14:15 Photo ID: 6800383 VIRIN: 210824-N-ZW825-0115 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 2.27 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OCS 02-22 Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Byron Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.