    OCS 02-22 Swim Qualification [Image 1 of 5]

    OCS 02-22 Swim Qualification

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Byron Linder 

    Naval Service Training Command

    210824-N-ZW825-0115 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 24, 2021) Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 02-22 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, receive instruction prior to starting a third-class swim qualification in the combat training pool, Aug. 24. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

