210824-N-ZW825-0745 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 24, 2021) Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 02-22 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, fill their coveralls with water as part of a third-class swim qualification in the combat training pool, Aug. 24. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)
|08.24.2021
|08.24.2021 14:15
|6800387
|210824-N-ZW825-0745
|2250x1500
|2.59 MB
|NEWPORT, RI, US
This work, OCS 02-22 Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Byron Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
