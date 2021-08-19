Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Vicksburg (CG 69) Sailors volunteer aboard Battleship Wisconsin [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Vicksburg (CG 69) Sailors volunteer aboard Battleship Wisconsin

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Sailors assigned to USS Vicksburg (CG 69) unpack and load folding chairs as volunteers with the Hampton Roads Naval Museum aboard the retired Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). (US Navy Photo by Darcy Sink/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 14:15
    Photo ID: 6800379
    VIRIN: 210824-N-TG517-002
    Resolution: 3008x2317
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Vicksburg (CG 69) Sailors volunteer aboard Battleship Wisconsin [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Museum Volunteers
    USS Vicksburg (CG 69) Sailors volunteer aboard Battleship Wisconsin
    USS Vicksburg (CG 69) Sailors volunteer aboard Battleship Wisconsin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Naval History and Heritage Command
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Museum Volunteer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT