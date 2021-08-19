Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Museum Volunteers [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Museum Volunteers

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Sailors assigned to USS Vicksburg (CG 69) meet with Lee Martin, a volunteer model ship builder in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy photo by Darcy Sink/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 14:15
    Photo ID: 6800378
    VIRIN: 210824-N-TG517-001
    Resolution: 3947x2803
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Museum Volunteers [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Museum Volunteers
    USS Vicksburg (CG 69) Sailors volunteer aboard Battleship Wisconsin
    USS Vicksburg (CG 69) Sailors volunteer aboard Battleship Wisconsin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Navy Museum
    Museum Educator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT