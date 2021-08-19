OCS 17-21 Firefighting

210819-N-NO450-0100 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 19, 2021) An Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 17-21 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, cools a hatch at the firefighting school before entering a closed space containing a class Alpha fire, Aug. 19. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Clark Demaree)

