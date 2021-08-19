210819-N-NO450-0020 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 19, 2021) Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 17-21 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, fight a controlled class Alpha fire, Aug. 19. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Clark Demaree)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 11:12
|Photo ID:
|6800100
|VIRIN:
|210819-N-NO450-0020
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
This work, OCS 17-21 Firefighting [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
