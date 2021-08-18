210818-N-NO485-1042 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 18, 2021) Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 16-21 students simulate subduing opposition forces during battle stations, Aug. 18. After completing battle stations, students earn the title of candidate officers and enter the final phase of OCS, during which they begin mentoring the new class cycles. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Clark Demaree)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 11:04 Photo ID: 6800063 VIRIN: 210818-N-NO485-1042 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 12.73 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OCS 16-21 Battle Stations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.