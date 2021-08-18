Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCS 16-21 Battle Stations [Image 2 of 3]

    OCS 16-21 Battle Stations

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Service Training Command

    210818-N-NO485-0949 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 18, 2021) Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 16-21 students maneuver through simulated enemy territory during battle stations, Aug. 18. After completing battle stations, students earn the title of candidate officers and enter the final phase of OCS, during which they begin mentoring the new class cycles. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Clark Demaree)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 11:04
    Photo ID: 6800062
    VIRIN: 210818-N-NO485-0949
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.31 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCS 16-21 Battle Stations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

