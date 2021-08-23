USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations At Night

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 24, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jesse Click, from Sylvan Springs, Ala., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

