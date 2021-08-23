USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations At Night

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 24, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) move an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) during flight operations. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

