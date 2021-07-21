Croatian senior leaders visit Minnesota

Croatian senior leaders visited several partnership sites in Minnesota during a visit on July 21, 2021, to include the Army Aviation Facility #1 and Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, and the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Headquarters in Arden Hills. The Croatian senior leaders learned more about cyber security training, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot training, and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the state partnership. The State Partnership Program supports the security cooperation objectives of the United States and the Geographic Combatant Commands (GCC) by developing enduring relationships with partner countries and carrying out activities to build partner capacity, improve interoperability, and enhance U.S. access and influence while increasing the readiness of U.S. and partner forces to meet emerging challenges. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)

