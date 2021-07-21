Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Croatian senior leaders visit Minnesota [Image 3 of 7]

    Croatian senior leaders visit Minnesota

    MN, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Croatian senior leaders visited several partnership sites in Minnesota during a visit on July 21, 2021, to include the Army Aviation Facility #1 and Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, and the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Headquarters in Arden Hills. The Croatian senior leaders learned more about cyber security training, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot training, and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the state partnership. The State Partnership Program supports the security cooperation objectives of the United States and the Geographic Combatant Commands (GCC) by developing enduring relationships with partner countries and carrying out activities to build partner capacity, improve interoperability, and enhance U.S. access and influence while increasing the readiness of U.S. and partner forces to meet emerging challenges. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 09:53
    Photo ID: 6799851
    VIRIN: 210721-Z-OX391-1005
    Resolution: 5275x3517
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: MN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Croatian senior leaders visit Minnesota [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Sebastian Nemec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Croatian senior leaders visit Minnesota
    Croatian senior leaders visit Minnesota
    Croatian senior leaders visit Minnesota
    Croatian senior leaders visit Minnesota
    Croatian senior leaders visit Minnesota
    Croatian senior leaders visit Minnesota
    Croatian senior leaders visit Minnesota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    state partnership program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT