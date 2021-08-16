Senior Airman Clayton Roppa, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, wipes down the landing gear of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 16, 2021. Airmen routinely wipe down a variety of parts of the aircraft to help prevent corrosion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 09:35 Photo ID: 6799845 VIRIN: 210816-F-UJ876-1024 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 9.38 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cleaning up [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.