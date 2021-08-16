Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cleaning reflection [Image 1 of 2]

    Cleaning reflection

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Clayton Roppa, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, wipes down the landing gear of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 16, 2021. Airmen routinely wipe down a variety of parts of the aircraft to help prevent corrosion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 09:35
    Photo ID: 6799843
    VIRIN: 210816-F-UJ876-1097
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cleaning reflection [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cleaning reflection
    Cleaning up

