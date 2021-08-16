Cleaning reflection

Senior Airman Clayton Roppa, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, wipes down the landing gear of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 16, 2021. Airmen routinely wipe down a variety of parts of the aircraft to help prevent corrosion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 09:35
|Photo ID:
|6799843
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-UJ876-1097
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|10.15 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
