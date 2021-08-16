Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the fallen [Image 3 of 3]

    Honoring the fallen

    HOOKSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Family members of fallen Airman, Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, stand during the singing of the National Anthem and presenting of the colors by the 911th Airlift Wing Honor Guard during a dedication ceremony renaming the post office in Hookstown, Pennsylvania, Aug. 16, 2021. The post office was renamed after Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province in November 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    This work, Honoring the fallen [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

