Family members of fallen Airman, Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, stand during the singing of the National Anthem and presenting of the colors by the 911th Airlift Wing Honor Guard during a dedication ceremony renaming the post office in Hookstown, Pennsylvania, Aug. 16, 2021. The post office was renamed after Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province in November 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 09:35
|Photo ID:
|6799828
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-UJ876-2108
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.79 MB
|Location:
|HOOKSTOWN, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the fallen [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
