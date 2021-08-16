Honoring the fallen

Family members of fallen Airman, Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, stand during the singing of the National Anthem and presenting of the colors by the 911th Airlift Wing Honor Guard during a dedication ceremony renaming the post office in Hookstown, Pennsylvania, Aug. 16, 2021. The post office was renamed after Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province in November 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

