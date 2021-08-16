Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring the fallen [Image 2 of 3]

    Honoring the fallen

    HOOKSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Capt. Jeremy Caskey, 911th Airlift Wing chaplain, delivers the invocation during a dedication ceremony renaming the post office in Hookstown, Pennsylvania, Aug. 16, 2021. The post office was renamed after a fallen Airman, Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province in November 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 09:35
    Photo ID: 6799827
    VIRIN: 210816-F-UJ876-2155
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: HOOKSTOWN, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the fallen [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring the fallen
    Honoring the fallen
    Honoring the fallen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of Defense

    C-17

    DoD

    Honor Guard

    Pittsburgh

    Air Force Reserve

    Airman Magazine

    911th Airlift Wing

    Air Force

    "4th Air Force

    TAGS

    DoD
    DMA
    AFRC
    USAF
    AirmanMagazine
    4thAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT