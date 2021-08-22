210822-N-OJ308-1112

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 22, 2021) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) standby for debarkation on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Aug. 22. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 03:41 Photo ID: 6799605 VIRIN: 210822-N-OJ308-1112 Resolution: 6367x4245 Size: 1 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210822-N-OJ308-1112 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.