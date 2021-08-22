Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210822-N-OJ308-1112 [Image 3 of 5]

    210822-N-OJ308-1112

    GULF OF OMAN

    08.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210822-N-OJ308-1112
    GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 22, 2021) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) standby for debarkation on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Aug. 22. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 03:41
    Photo ID: 6799605
    VIRIN: 210822-N-OJ308-1112
    Resolution: 6367x4245
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
