210822-N-OJ308-1108

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 22, 2021) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) board an MV-22B Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Aug. 22. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

