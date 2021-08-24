ATTT Active Shooter and Hostage Drill at CFAS

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Seigi Bullock responds to a simulated active shooter and hostage situation at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 24, 2021. The drill was conducted as part of an Antiterrorism Training Team exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

Date Taken: 08.24.2021
Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP