Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Zabe Solivan apprehends Master-At Arms 1st Class Ryan Castro roleplaying as an active shooter during a security drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 24, 2021. The active shooter drill was conducted as part of an Antiterrorism Training Team exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 03:12 Photo ID: 6799587 VIRIN: 210824-N-CA060-1020 Resolution: 4757x3398 Size: 819.17 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ATTT Active Shooter and Hostage Drill at CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.