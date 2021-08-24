Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATTT Active Shooter and Hostage Drill at CFAS [Image 2 of 3]

    ATTT Active Shooter and Hostage Drill at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Zabe Solivan apprehends Master-At Arms 1st Class Ryan Castro roleplaying as an active shooter during a security drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 24, 2021. The active shooter drill was conducted as part of an Antiterrorism Training Team exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 03:12
    Photo ID: 6799587
    VIRIN: 210824-N-CA060-1020
    Resolution: 4757x3398
    Size: 819.17 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATTT Active Shooter and Hostage Drill at CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    Sailors
    active shooter
    ATTT Drill

