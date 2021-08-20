Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) [Image 3 of 7]

    Small Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT)

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Army Soldier pulls security during the Small Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) Course on August 21, 2021, at Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The 25th ID Small Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) program serves as a progressive physical and tactical preparation program designed to prepare 25th ID Soldiers to be successful during the Ranger Assessment Phase and Darby Phase of Ranger School. (U.S. Army Photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 01:34
    Photo ID: 6799548
    VIRIN: 210820-A-NO077-651
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 874.06 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) [Image 7 of 7], by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

