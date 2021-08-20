U.S. Army SSG Jake Guzzo, a Pre-Ranger Course instructor assigned to Lighting Academy, 25th Infantry Divison, Schofield Barracks Hawaii. Observes a candidate-led patrol on August 20, 2021, the 25th ID Small Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) program serves as a progressive physical and tactical preparation program. Designed to prepare 25th ID Soldiers to be successful during the Ranger Assessment Phase and Darby Phase of Ranger School. (U.S. Army Photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

