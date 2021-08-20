Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard hosts maintenance showcase for local business partners [Image 2 of 2]

    Alaska Army National Guard hosts maintenance showcase for local business partners

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guard 1st Lt. Jacob Olson, a shop lead at the Guard's Combined Support Maintenance Shop gives a tour of the facility to local Anchorage business representatives to bolster the Army Guard's new Partnership for Youth Success Program, Aug. 20, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 20:01
    VIRIN: 210820-Z-SR689-0002
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
