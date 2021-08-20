Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Army National Guard hosts maintenance showcase for local business partners [Image 1 of 2]

    Alaska Army National Guard hosts maintenance showcase for local business partners

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Drill Sergeant and Alaska Army National Guard Soldier Staff Sgt. Kevin Apolinar, assigned to the AKARNG Recruiting Battalion, elaborates on the core Army values to a group of local business representatives from the Anchorage area, Aug. 20, 2021 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as part of a Maintenance Showcase highlighting the AKARNG's Partnership for Youth Success program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 20:01
    Photo ID: 6799393
    VIRIN: 210820-Z-SR689-0001
    Resolution: 3928x1963
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard hosts maintenance showcase for local business partners [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Army National Guard hosts maintenance showcase for local business partners
    Alaska Army National Guard hosts maintenance showcase for local business partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska Army National Guard hosts maintenance showcase for local business partners

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maintenance
    Army National Guard
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT