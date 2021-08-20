Alaska Army National Guard hosts maintenance showcase for local business partners

Drill Sergeant and Alaska Army National Guard Soldier Staff Sgt. Kevin Apolinar, assigned to the AKARNG Recruiting Battalion, elaborates on the core Army values to a group of local business representatives from the Anchorage area, Aug. 20, 2021 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as part of a Maintenance Showcase highlighting the AKARNG's Partnership for Youth Success program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

Date Taken: 08.20.2021
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US