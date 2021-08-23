STARCOM Activation Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, first commander of the newly-activated Space Training and Readiness Command, receives his first salute as commander from space delta commanders and senior enlisted advisors during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. STARCOM’s five goals are: build the U.S. Space Force training enterprise, develop a domain-focused education enterprise, develop space doctrine and tactics, build the test and range infrastructure, and develop and reinforce Space Force culture.

(U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong

