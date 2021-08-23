Brig. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, first commander of the newly-activated Space Training and Readiness Command, receives his first salute as commander from space delta commanders and senior enlisted advisors during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. STARCOM’s five goals are: build the U.S. Space Force training enterprise, develop a domain-focused education enterprise, develop space doctrine and tactics, build the test and range infrastructure, and develop and reinforce Space Force culture.
(U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 18:29
|Photo ID:
|6799270
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-CG053-1492
|Resolution:
|4400x2475
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STARCOM Activation Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT