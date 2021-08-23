STARCOM Activation Ceremony

Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes, Space Training and Readiness Command senior enlisted leader, unfurls the STARCOM flag during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. STARCOM’s five goals are: build the U.S. Space Force training enterprise, develop a domain-focused education enterprise, develop space doctrine and tactics, build the test and range infrastructure, and develop and reinforce Space Force culture.
(U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)
|08.23.2021
|08.23.2021 18:29
|6799269
|210823-F-CG053-1462
|4953x3962
|4.05 MB
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|5
|0
