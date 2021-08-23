STARCOM Activation Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Armstrong 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes, Space Training and Readiness Command senior enlisted leader, unfurls the STARCOM flag during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. STARCOM’s five goals are: build the U.S. Space Force training enterprise, develop a domain-focused education enterprise, develop space doctrine and tactics, build the test and range infrastructure, and develop and reinforce Space Force culture.
    (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 18:29
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    USSF
    U.S. Space Force
    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Field Command Activation

