STARCOM Activation Ceremony

Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes, Space Training and Readiness Command senior enlisted leader, unfurls the STARCOM flag during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. STARCOM’s five goals are: build the U.S. Space Force training enterprise, develop a domain-focused education enterprise, develop space doctrine and tactics, build the test and range infrastructure, and develop and reinforce Space Force culture.

(U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)

