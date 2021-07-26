As seen through the legs of Hueneme Pier, USS Spruance (DDG 111) arrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on July 26. Equipped with the U.S. Navy’s venerable Mark 41 vertical launching systems, USS Spruance is capable of deploying Tomahawks as well as other guided missiles to engage targets at sea, in the air or on land. (U.S. Navy Photo by Eric Parsons/Released)
This work, USS Spruance (DDG 111) Closes Out July as Last of Four Combat Systems Assessment Team Events for the Month for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division [Image 2 of 2], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
