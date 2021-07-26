Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Spruance (DDG 111) Closes Out July as Last of Four Combat Systems Assessment Team Events for the Month for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    USS Spruance (DDG 111) Closes Out July as Last of Four Combat Systems Assessment Team Events for the Month for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    As seen through the legs of Hueneme Pier, USS Spruance (DDG 111) arrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on July 26. Equipped with the U.S. Navy’s venerable Mark 41 vertical launching systems, USS Spruance is capable of deploying Tomahawks as well as other guided missiles to engage targets at sea, in the air or on land. (U.S. Navy Photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 16:58
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    This work, USS Spruance (DDG 111) Closes Out July as Last of Four Combat Systems Assessment Team Events for the Month for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division [Image 2 of 2], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS

